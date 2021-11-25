The magic of overcoming fear

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With expansive kingdoms, thrilling action and magic in the air, Jugal Hansraj’s The Coward & the Sword embodies the essence of childhood imagination — all blanket capes and pillow forts with a sense of adventure that defies logic and reason. All but one in the Kingdom of Kofu welcome this spirit; everyone in the land is courageous except for the perpetually anxious young Prince Kadis, who would rather stay put in his room than fight at the war-torn borders they shared with Molonga. Fate (rather his long-lost granduncle), however, has other plans for him and he eventually finds himself infiltrating the enemy kingdom as a peace soldier with a gift of the familial sword. Well, at least he has his two new friends Shijo and Sara by his side.

The inspiration came to Jugal through a single phrase — ‘A sword is useless in the hands of a coward’. “I have been practising Buddhism for many years and I found that quote quite profound. When I re-read it, it struck a chord in me and inspired the 50,000 words that came out of me. And this was not commissioned. Whatever I wrote, came from the heart; without any rush or deadlines,” he says. The phrase is well-represented in the story that discusses themes of overcoming fear, friendship, violence, and the futility of war as we see the prince develop with the flip of every page. Drawn from reality? “It’s all around us. Whenever you read news, there’s trouble, strife and war all around us; in every corner of the world,” the author elaborates.

Jugal is skilled at constructing a captivating plot — just the right pace, layered plotlines, intricate descriptions of the scenery, characters for whom you cannot help but root, and interestingly, a pinch of comedy amid the drama. The writing is simple and uncomplicated, reminiscent of the bedtime stories our parents narrated to us. Perhaps the storytelling format is a result of his son, Sidak’s birth, which actually catapulted this story in 2017 which began as notes during naptime. Jugal even finds a way to slip in his son’s name, even if it were in reverse.

Some repeated information in the book would have bothered me, otherwise, had it not seemed to reinforce the cadence of an amusing narrator in my mind. What does not take the form of my mother’s voice was etched across the pages by the Roald Dahl-esque illustrations by Ruchi Shah, who brings alive the story with two-dimensional line art and watercolours. One of the most captivating images is the map revealing the layout of the kingdoms. YA fantasy readers are in for a treat.

“As a film guy, sometimes I close my eyes and see it as a movie. I am not a trained writer but this is what works for me. I am a visual guy. Having directed as well, I imagine the angles and everything,” says the amateur writer, whose second animation film script became his first novel Cross Connection in 2017.

Despite little formal training, he manages to explore important themes and include standout characteristics with ease. For instance, the girls in the story, even in distressing situations are no damsels at all. They’re smart, brave and headstrong, without giving up their perceived “girly” soft-side.

At the end of the day, if you’re a fan of adventure, long journeys and mild twists, this book is for you (better still, if you are a little younger). The sequel to the story is already underway and we were given no hints about the story. Perhaps, we may see a more regal side of Kadis? We’ll have to wait for that one.

The Coward & the Sword

Price: Rs 299

Pages: 209

Publishers: Harper Collins Children’s Books