Trucks caught dumping sewage in Besant Nagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Private trucks hired by metro water for rain relief were spotted letting out sewage in an open area near a fishing hamlet in Besant Nagar on Tuesday. Lorry drivers said the water was drained off from neighbouring areas in the locality.

While it may not make its way to the water beyond the beach, the sewage was soaked up by the sandy soil in the area letting out a foul odour and posing health hazard to residents of Urur Olcott Kuppam. The private lorries had arrived from districts including Mayiladuthurai for the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s temporary uses during the monsoon.

The lorries had been instructed to carry the sewage to the pumping station at Indira Nagar near Adyar signal. However, its operators had on Wednesday cleared out sewage and stagnant water in Urur Olcott Kuppam and surrounding areas and proceeded to let it out in the empty space, without the knowledge of metro water officials.

Metro water officials told TNIE that around 74 lorries have been hired for clearing out sewage and draining out water from waterlogged areas in the city, among other things. Officials said the lorry operators have been given a list of sewage pumping stations and deep lines where they are supposed to dispose of the sewage.

“The private lorry operators might have not known the proper disposal channels or might be looking to save travel time. Whatever be the reason, we will look into this and give a warning,” said a metro water official.