Cop suspended for drunken brawl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police constable was suspended for allegedly creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol at a public place in Kilpauk and threatening a fellow constable when confronted, on Tuesday. Head constable Velraj attached to the Kilpauk Police Station was on patrol duty when he found three men consuming liquor on the pavement of Alagappa Road-Flowers Road junction. They were allegedly creating a ruckus by disturbing passersby and motorists.

When Velraj confronted them, the trio allegedly abused him too. Later, all the three were taken to the police station, where inquiries revealed that one of them, Vimalraj, was a constable attached to Kasimedu Police Station. While his friends, Lawrence and Santhosh, were remanded, a report was submitted to the Joint Commissioner (North) A T Durai Kumar on Vimalraj’s behaviour. On Wednesday, Vimalraj was placed under suspension.