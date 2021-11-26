STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt doctor ends life in Chennai hotel

According to the Royapettah police, Maheshwar was a general practitioner at the Government Royapettah Hospital. The police were investigating. 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old doctor died allegedly by suicide at a star hotel in Mylapore. The police recovered a suicide note in which the deceased, identified as Maheshwar, said nobody was responsible for his death. According to the Royapettah police, Maheshwar was a general practitioner at the Government Royapettah Hospital. The police were investigating. 

The police said that Maheshwar went to the hotel on Wednesday night and sent his driver home. Next day morning, when he did not turn up for work, his friend learned his whereabouts from the driver and reached the hotel.

The hotel staff broke open the door after he did not respond and found him lying dead on the floor. The police recovered a syringe and a medicine bottle in the room and sent them for forensic examination. Maheshwar is survived by his wife, who is also a doctor.

(Aid for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

