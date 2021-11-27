Cooking children’s culinary curiosity one meal at a time

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-raised chef Loki Madireddi’s rewarding relationship with food — that led him to be a finalist on MasterChef Australia — began in the rickety berths of a train. The son of a railway employee was taken all around Tamil Nadu and other parts of south India as a child, where he would seek out local foods at every passing station. Fostering this sense of curiosity and exploration in children is his upcoming cook-off today, where pairs of kids will collaborate with celebrity chefs — Mohena Ahluwalia, Abinas Nayak, Nithya Franklyn and Loki — and go head-to-head to create their dishes for a MasterChef favourite, the mystery box challenge.

“I am trying to recreate my feelings from when I was a child and introduce that curiosity (of the culinary world) into these children’s minds. This is a way of involving them without them having to do what is expected of them; instead, giving them a mystery box and allowing them to express themselves,”explains Loki.

For the challenge, each chef will guide the two children through the 10 minutes of brainstorming (when they will discover the ingredients and discuss their gameplan), followed by an hour of creation and 10 minutes of plating. The chain of mentorship continues from Loki to Abinas and Mohena to now, these kids, he quips. The final meal created will be judged by chef Loki. To keep the sessions exciting and full of conversation, audience members will be allowed to get involved and interact with the children. “There are no boundaries, rules or regulations (on how they would like to express themselves).

I want to give them a blank canvas to work with. And when there is interaction, the children are met with more curiosity that allows them to express more. I want all of them to get their hands dirty and be unapologetic. Most importantly, as I say of my own life, it’s not about the destination but the journey and experience, so, inculcating that into the kids will make them better leaders in the future,” he adds.

The cook-off, along with a dinner curated around the food exploration of Loki’s train journeys on Friday, are a part of Edesia, a two-day gourmet and charitable fundraising event for the medical, psychological and educational needs of women and children affected by HIV in India. “With the onslaught of Covid, many requiring medical attention for other conditions have been neglected. Children with HIV have had to drop out of school due to the lack of availability of the medication and the subsequent low immunity.

The money raised by this event will go towards getting them back to school, livelihood and becoming a part of the community,” narrates Deepika Nagasamy of Madras Mylapore Round Table 3 and Ladies Circle 4 (LC). Organised by Madras Mylapore Round Table 3, Madras Mylapore Ladies Circle 4 and LKS Gold House, the fundraiser is being hosted at the Park Hyatt Chennai.