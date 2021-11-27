STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cooking children’s culinary curiosity one meal at a time

The chain of mentorship continues from Loki to Abinas and Mohena to now, these kids, he quips.

Published: 27th November 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Photo: Ashwin Prasath

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-raised chef Loki Madireddi’s rewarding relationship with food — that led him to be a finalist on MasterChef Australia — began in the rickety berths of a train. The son of a railway employee was taken all around Tamil Nadu and other parts of south India as a child, where he would seek out local foods at every passing station. Fostering this sense of curiosity and exploration in children is his upcoming cook-off today, where pairs of kids will collaborate with celebrity chefs — Mohena Ahluwalia, Abinas Nayak, Nithya Franklyn and Loki — and go head-to-head to create their dishes for a MasterChef favourite, the mystery box challenge.

“I am trying to recreate my feelings from when I was a child and introduce that curiosity (of the culinary world) into these children’s minds. This is a way of involving them without them having to do what is expected of them; instead, giving them a mystery box and allowing them to express themselves,”explains Loki.

For the challenge, each chef will guide the two children through the 10 minutes of brainstorming (when they will discover the ingredients and discuss their gameplan), followed by an hour of creation and 10 minutes of plating. The chain of mentorship continues from Loki to Abinas and Mohena to now, these kids, he quips. The final meal created will be judged by chef Loki. To keep the sessions exciting and full of conversation, audience members will be allowed to get involved and interact with the children. “There are no boundaries, rules or regulations (on how they would like to express themselves).

I want to give them a blank canvas to work with. And when there is interaction, the children are met with more curiosity that allows them to express more. I want all of them to get their hands dirty and be unapologetic. Most importantly, as I say of my own life, it’s not about the destination but the journey and experience, so, inculcating that into the kids will make them better leaders in the future,” he adds.

The cook-off, along with a dinner curated around the food exploration of Loki’s train journeys on Friday, are a part of Edesia, a two-day gourmet and charitable fundraising event for the medical, psychological and educational needs of women and children affected by HIV in India. “With the onslaught of Covid, many requiring medical attention for other conditions have been neglected. Children with HIV have had to drop out of school due to the lack of availability of the medication and the subsequent low immunity.

The money raised by this event will go towards getting them back to school, livelihood and becoming a part of the community,” narrates Deepika Nagasamy of Madras Mylapore Round Table 3 and Ladies Circle 4 (LC). Organised by Madras Mylapore Round Table 3, Madras Mylapore Ladies Circle 4 and LKS Gold House, the fundraiser is being hosted at the Park Hyatt Chennai. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp