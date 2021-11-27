STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Nod sought for using empty space at market to unload tomatoes

When the petition, filed by the Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders Welfare Association, came up for hearing before Justice R Suresh Kumar,

Published: 27th November 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tomatoes at the Koyambedu Wholesale Vegetable Market in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday asked the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the Koyambedu Market Management Committee to respond to a petition by a section of tomato traders to allow them to use the vacant space in the market complex for parking lorries carrying tomatoes.

When the petition, filed by the Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders Welfare Association, came up for hearing before Justice R Suresh Kumar, the counsel for the traders, K Shivakumar, said unless tomato is brought from various states in bulk for use in the State, especially in Chennai, the present crisis of soaring prices cannot be solved.

He prayed the court to explore the possibility of giving a direction to the CMDA and the Market Management Committee to allot the vacant land (84 cents), which had been used by wholesale traders as tomato unloading ground prior to 2020, for same purpose at least for the time being. Recording the submission, the judge posted the matter to November 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court tomatoes
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp