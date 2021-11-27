Nod sought for using empty space at market to unload tomatoes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday asked the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the Koyambedu Market Management Committee to respond to a petition by a section of tomato traders to allow them to use the vacant space in the market complex for parking lorries carrying tomatoes.

When the petition, filed by the Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders Welfare Association, came up for hearing before Justice R Suresh Kumar, the counsel for the traders, K Shivakumar, said unless tomato is brought from various states in bulk for use in the State, especially in Chennai, the present crisis of soaring prices cannot be solved.

He prayed the court to explore the possibility of giving a direction to the CMDA and the Market Management Committee to allot the vacant land (84 cents), which had been used by wholesale traders as tomato unloading ground prior to 2020, for same purpose at least for the time being. Recording the submission, the judge posted the matter to November 29.