TNIE impact: Local body chief visits Irular hamlet

“The Union Chairman noted down our contact numbers and asked us to call him for any aid,” said Balakrishnan.

Published: 27th November 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Irular tribal hamlet in Vittilapuram village

DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after TNIE published the story of a man who threatened members of an Irular hamlet in Kancheepuram for taking shelter on the premises of a temple, DMK functionaries visited the hamlet and provided relief items to the tribals.

Based on a direction from the Chief Minister’s Office, Sriperumbudur Union Chairman S D Karunanidhi visited the hamlet and promised to attend to the residents’ needs. Councilors and members of DMK’s young and students wings accompanied the chairman.

The party top brass, however, said the man who allegedly threatened the tribals was not a member of the DMK. Balakrishnan, a resident of the hamlet, told TNIE that they received a bag of vegetables, groceries, rice, and dry clothes. “The Union Chairman noted down our contact numbers and asked us to call him for any aid,” said Balakrishnan.

