Chennai grapples with traffic diversions as roads, subways brim with rainwater

The flood waters have brought insects and tadpoles into homes and vacant plots serve as breeding grounds, some residents alleged.

Published: 28th November 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai.

A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Amid continuing rains, residents of Chennai and suburbs are grappling with inundation with many roads and subways being closed for traffic, while surplus water continued to be released from reservoirs.

Such a scenario has led to traffic diversions at many places and disruptions in the government run bus transport services.

Roads and bylanes in the city and suburban neighbourhoods, including Rajamannar Salai in KK Nagar brimmed with flood water, while subways, including the Madley and Rangarajapuram, were closed for traffic.

Water logging upto one feet was seen in most locations and road margins, including the arterial GST Road, while water stagnation was about two feet in some parts of areas like Madipakkam and over two feet in locations that fall under suburbs like Peerkankaranai.

An advisory issued by city police said traffic from Medavakkam to Sholinganallur has been restricted and diverted via the Kamakshi Memorial Hospital route.

At Valasaravakkam, traffic was closed at the Thiruvallur Salai point and diverted towards Keshavardhani to reach Arcot Road.

Traffic was closed from Vani Mahal to Benz Park Hotel points and diverted towards Habibullah Road and Raghavaiah road.

To facilitate work to drain water at Anna Main Road in front of the K K Nagar Hospital, traffic towards Udhayam Theatre junction has been allowed in the opposite direction.

Similarly, at Udhayam junction, heavy vehicles proceeding from the Kasi point and towards Anna Main Road has been diverted towards Ashok Pillar.

Reservoirs, including Poondi and Chembarambakkam here that cater to the drinking water needs of Chennai, released over 10,500 cusecs of surplus water, authorities said.

From October 1 to November 28, Chennai received 109.76 CM rainfall while 61.16 CM is the normal, that showed an excess of 79 per cent, according to Regional Meteorological Centre's report.

For assistance, people may call the 24 x 7 toll free number 1070 (State-level control room in Chennai) or 1077, the number for control centres in districts.

Also, residents in Greater Chennai Corporation areas may call 1913 to register complaints.

