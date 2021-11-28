STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Homes no cover from rain for T Nagar residents

“When the houses were built years ago, they were at the road level. Now, the roads have risen 4-5 feet.

Published: 28th November 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains

Commuters ride through a waterlogged Sivasailam Street in T Nagar. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To T Nagar residents with homes on the ground floor, this rainy season has turned into a nightmare. Families had to take refuse on the higher floors after Saturday’s rains sent water gushing into their homes. 

The reason, they said, was the badly planned roads, laid without scrapping off the old layers. Instead of slopping towards stormwater drain inlets, the roads slope towards houses, causing the rainwater to flow right into people’s living quarters, as Kannadasan street residents found out on Friday.

“When the houses were built years ago, they were at the road level. Now, the roads have risen 4-5 feet. That we don’t have proper stormwater drain inlets on our street worsens the situation,” said Seshadri Sukumar, a Kannadasan Street resident.

Moreover, there are no motor pump operators available as they are busy in other areas. “Workers of CMWSSB arrive once every two days to pump out the water, which is a temporary relief at best,” added Seshadri. Catherine, a resident of Somasundaram Street and an employee at a private bank, has to wade through ankle-deep water to get to work every day.

“My feet starts itching after every commute. I see motors pumping out water all the time, but water fills right back in after rains,” she added.

Attention, commuters!
The Madley subway and Duraisamy subway at T Nagar and Ganeshapuram in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar have been closed for vehicular traffic owing to waterlogging. Also, the subway for two-wheelers in Rangarajapuram near Kodambakkam continues to be flooded.

The Mega Mart road in Valasaravakkam was also inundated after overnight rains and vehicles were diverted to Kesavardhini Road to reach Arcot Road. Traffic from Medavakkam to Sholinganallur has also been restricted and diverted to Sholinganallur via Kamatchi Hospital.

T Nagar
