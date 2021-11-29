STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

In bid to bring down soaring prices, HC allows temporary parking for tomato traders at Koyambedu market

However, Justice Suresh Kumar stressed that retail trade is not allowed on the space allotted for unloading the commodity and if this is violated, the access will be denied.

Published: 29th November 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tomatoes at the Koyambedu Wholesale Vegetable Market in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to bring down the soaring prices of tomato, the Madras High Court on Monday ordered the Koyambedu Market Management Committee (KMMC) to allot one acre of empty space for stationing and unloading it into the market complex as a 'temporary arrangement to tide over' the current circumstances.

Justice R Suresh Kumar issued the orders on a petition filed by Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders Welfare Association which sought that the closed yard measuring 84 cents be restored for loading and unloading of tomato as want of space led to poor arrival, thereby contributing to the current price rise.

After perusing the status report filed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the KMMC which informed their inability to allow the sought space because it may trigger congestion and chaos, the judge asked whether some other space can be allotted.

Taking instant instructions from the concerned authorities, the KMMC intimated the court that one acre of space near F block parallel to ‘A’ road in the market can be earmarked for tomato trucks for the time being.

Accepting the suggestion, the judge ordered, “Out of three acres of space available parallel to A road, at least one acre shall specifically be earmarked for tomato traders. All licensed tomato traders can be allowed for parking and unloading as an interim measure.”

However, Justice Suresh Kumar stressed that retail trade is not allowed on the space allotted for unloading the commodity and if this is violated, the access will be denied.

“A trader can be denied space if found to be selling tomato on the truck at the parking space,” he said, directing the KMMC to post some persons to specifically monitor stationing and unloading of the commodity, the shortage of which has led to the prices skyrocketing to Rs 120 per kg at the wholesale market last week.

Making it clear that not only members of the petitioner's association but also all licensed traders of tomato will be allowed to use the space from Tuesday (November 30), he pointed out it is just a temporary arrangement  to tide over the current circumstances for four weeks and a status report should be filed in two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tomato prices Koyambedu market
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp