Minor cracks on OMR bridge near Chennai's Kelambakkam spread panic

The visuals, reportedly shot by a resident of Thaiyur, was circulated widely on social media, claiming that the bridge had developed cracks and was about to collapse.

Published: 29th November 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In the wake of incessant rains, pictures and videos of a bridge on OMR between Thiruporur and Kelambakkam showing minor cracks on carriageway created panic on Sunday. The visuals, reportedly shot by a resident of Thaiyur, was circulated widely on social media, claiming that the bridge had developed cracks and was about to collapse. 

A voice can be heard warning motorists against driving on the bridge. As the video went viral, officials of Highways Department from Chengalpattu inspected the bridge and found the claims to be false. "There was a minor crack on the bituminous layer of the bridge due to erosion. The crack seen in the video was at the connecting joint of the spans of the bridge. There is no damage to the structure at any level and it’s absolutely safe for transportation," said a highways official.

