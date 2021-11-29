Rain intensity likely to reduce in Chennai from Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After heavy spells on Sunday, the intensity of rains will reduce in Chennai from Monday. However, Western and Southern Tamil Nadu will continue to get intense spells for a couple of days.

According to the Indian Metereological Department, thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli districts, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts.

Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over rest coastal Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at most places over interior Tamil Nadu districts. Chennai, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts declared holiday for schools and colleges on Monday and Puducherry declared a holiday on Monday and Tuesday, in the view of heavy rains.

As of 5:30 pm on Sunday, Meenambakkam received 57.7 mm rainfall, Nungambakkam received 5.6 mm, Chengalpattu received 41 mm, Kancheepuram received 21 mm, Cuddalore received 70 mm, Karaikkal received 16 mm and Kodaikanal receive 15 mm rainfall. Heavy rains inundated several areas in the city including Velachery, KK Nagar, Ashok nagar, Mambalam, Tambaram, Vepery and Perambur.

As on 2:30 pm on Sunday, the rainfall in Chennai stood at 1021 mm. It needs 29 mm to break 1049 mm of 2015 and 69 mm to break the 1089 mm of 1918 which is the all time record. However, only 10 to 20mm rainfall is predicted in the coming days. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

According to a statement from the Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran, as many as 15,016 persons have been housed in 188 relief camps in several districts. High capacity pumps are being used to pump out water in low lying areas.

Another low pressure might cause intense spells in Tamil Nadu or AP in five to six days. Between October 1 and November 26, this year, 58 cm of rainfall was recorded.