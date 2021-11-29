STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Rain intensity likely to reduce in Chennai from Monday

Chennai, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts declared holiday for schools and colleges on Monday and Puducherry declared a holiday on Monday and Tuesday, in the view of heavy rains.

Published: 29th November 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains, Tamil Nadu rains

The MRH Road at Madhavaram inundated due to heavy rainfall. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After heavy spells on Sunday, the intensity of rains will reduce in Chennai from Monday. However, Western and Southern Tamil Nadu will continue to get intense spells for a couple of days.

According to the Indian Metereological Department, thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli districts, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts.

Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over rest coastal Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at most places over interior Tamil Nadu districts. Chennai, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts declared holiday for schools and colleges on Monday and Puducherry declared a holiday on Monday and Tuesday, in the view of heavy rains.

 As of 5:30 pm on Sunday, Meenambakkam received 57.7 mm rainfall, Nungambakkam received 5.6 mm, Chengalpattu received 41 mm, Kancheepuram received 21 mm, Cuddalore received 70 mm, Karaikkal received 16 mm and Kodaikanal receive 15 mm rainfall. Heavy rains inundated several areas in the city including Velachery, KK Nagar, Ashok nagar, Mambalam, Tambaram, Vepery and Perambur.  

As on 2:30 pm on Sunday, the rainfall in Chennai stood at 1021 mm. It needs  29 mm to break 1049 mm of 2015 and 69 mm to break the 1089 mm of 1918 which is the all time record. However, only 10 to 20mm rainfall is predicted in the coming days. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. 

According to a statement from the Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran, as many as 15,016 persons have been housed in 188 relief camps in several districts. High capacity pumps are being used to pump out water in low lying areas.

Another low pressure might cause intense spells in Tamil Nadu or AP in five to six days. Between October 1 and November 26, this year, 58 cm of rainfall was recorded. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD chennai Chennai rains Chennai monsoon
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp