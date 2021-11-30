Adhere to guidelines from WHO to the letter: V Irai Anbu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Monday held detailed discussions with collectors, health officials, and police through a video-conference call from the Secretariat. The chief secretary urged the collectors and other departments to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with regard to Omicron. Since vaccination is the best weapon to counter the virus, the collectors were told to intensify measures for spreading awareness on vaccination.

Though Omicron is yet to be detected in Tamil Nadu, RT-PCR test is being done at international airports in the State on those coming from South Africa, European countries, Botswana, Hong Kong, China, Israel, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Brazil, Bangladesh, and Mauritius.

Those who test negative in the RT-PCR test are advised to be in home quarantine for a week. After that, they have to undergo another RT-PCR test and continue to monitor their health for another week. If any passenger tests positive, further tests will be done to find out which variant it is. Whole genomic sequencing of samples taken from those arriving from other countries is also being carried out.

