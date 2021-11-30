Cattle sheds safer than ‘death trap’ houses for Irulars

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 70-odd Irular tribal families in MGR Nagar are living in constant fear because the record rains have turned their houses, which were already in dilapidated condition, into death traps with falling roofs and cracked walls.

Situation is so grave that some families are preferring to take refuge in cattle sheds and makeshift thatched houses during night, fearing house collapse, while a few families have abandoned their houses and moved to relatives’ place.

Photo | Debadatta Mallick

MGR Nagar falls in Arungundram village panchayat limits of Chengalpattu district. Primary occupation of Irulars here is catching snakes from nearby agriculture farms and handing it over to Irula Snake Catchers’ Industrial Cooperative Society located on East Coast Road for venom extraction. During a visit, TNIE found out most houses will not survive another bout of heavy rains. S Ramya (20) with her toddler son, husband and parents are residing in a cattle shed as her thatched house collapsed in the rain.

“The shed was built when Jayalalitha was Chief Minister for rearing goats. My mother D Parvathi, who was a licensed snake catcher, wasn’t able to maintain livestock and now the shed has become our home. I request the government to build a proper shelter for my family,” pleaded Ramya.The condition of Mallika (65) and her octogenarian husband is extremely fluid. Mallika took TNIE inside her home where she secured firewood, clothes and other essentials with polythene covers as the entire roof was leaking and concrete slabs falling, exposing the iron beams. The house has developed multiple cracks and can collapse any time.

“We go to sleep in fear daily. I have five children and there is no one to take care of us. We toiled for Irula Snake Catchers Industrial Cooperative Society during our prime and passed on the knowledge and transferred the license to my sons and are left with nothing. We only hope to spend our last days under a decent roof,” Mallika said.

None of the Central or State government benefits meant for Scheduled Tribes reached this hamlet. A few families, who received Rs 2 lakh subsidy for housing, were allegedly swindled by a private contractor. There are at least four half finished houses without roofs and locals say the contractor did not finish construction.

Arungundram VAO Navindra Kumar told TNIE only recently the enumeration process was completed. “I have identified 68 Irular families, who are eligible for housing in MGR Nagar, Anna Nagar and another hamlet in the area that is located in the waterbody. I am trying to get an allotment for all the families in one area. There are some issues pertaining to pattas, which are being sorted out.” The present houses were built during MGR’s period, in 1980s, and are not even fit for carrying out temporary repairs, the officials said.