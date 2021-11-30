STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cattle sheds safer than ‘death trap’ houses for Irulars

Already dilapidated, houses in MGR Nagar won’t withstand another bout of rains, say residents

Published: 30th November 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

A woman staring at the roof of her dilapidated house at MGR Nagar at Arungundram village in Chengalpattu | Debadatta Mallick

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 70-odd Irular tribal families in MGR Nagar are living in constant fear because the record rains have turned their houses, which were already in dilapidated condition, into death traps with falling roofs and cracked walls. 

Situation is so grave that some families are preferring to take refuge in cattle sheds and makeshift thatched houses during night, fearing house collapse, while a few families have abandoned their houses and moved to relatives’ place.

Photo | Debadatta Mallick

MGR Nagar falls in Arungundram village panchayat limits of Chengalpattu district. Primary occupation of Irulars here is catching snakes from nearby agriculture farms and handing it over to Irula Snake Catchers’ Industrial Cooperative Society located on East Coast Road for venom extraction. During a visit, TNIE found out most houses will not survive another bout of heavy rains. S Ramya (20) with her toddler son, husband and parents are residing in a cattle shed as her thatched house collapsed in the rain. 

“The shed was built when Jayalalitha was Chief Minister for rearing goats. My mother D Parvathi, who was a licensed snake catcher, wasn’t able to maintain livestock and now the shed has become our home. I request the government to build a proper shelter for my family,” pleaded Ramya.The condition of Mallika (65) and her octogenarian husband is extremely fluid. Mallika took TNIE inside her home where she secured firewood, clothes and other essentials with polythene covers as the entire roof was leaking and concrete slabs falling, exposing the iron beams. The house has developed multiple cracks and can collapse any time. 

“We go to sleep in fear daily. I have five children and there is no one to take care of us. We toiled for Irula Snake Catchers Industrial Cooperative Society during our prime and passed on the knowledge and transferred the license to my sons and are left with nothing. We only hope to spend our last days under a decent roof,” Mallika said.

None of the Central or State government benefits meant for  Scheduled Tribes reached this hamlet. A few families, who received Rs 2 lakh subsidy for housing, were allegedly swindled by a private contractor. There are at least four half finished houses without roofs and locals say the contractor did not finish construction.

Arungundram VAO Navindra Kumar told TNIE only recently the enumeration process was completed. “I have identified 68 Irular families, who are eligible for housing in MGR Nagar, Anna Nagar and another hamlet in the area that is located in the waterbody. I am trying to get an allotment for all the families in one area. There are some issues pertaining to pattas, which are being sorted out.” The present houses were built during MGR’s period, in 1980s, and are not even fit for carrying out temporary repairs, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irula tribals
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp