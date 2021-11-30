Chennai: Trio held for attacking doctor, robbing mobile phone

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a trio for allegedly stopping a doctor’s car and attacking him with a knife before escaping with his mobile phone. According to the police, N Venkatraman (36), from Vanagaram, works as a doctor at a private hospital, and the incident happened when he was returning home on Saturday night after meeting a friend at Anna Nagar.

“Around 10.30 pm, when he was on the Maduravoyal flyover, an autorickshaw overtook his car and cornered it. Three men got out of the vehicle and threatened Venkatraman to part with his mobile phone worth `30,000,” said a senior police officer.

When he refused, the trio allegedly hit him on the head with a machete and snatched the phone. Venkatraman, who underwent treatment, lodged a complaint at the Maduravoyal police station and the police secured the three men after an investigation.

Four held for robbery

In another incident, four men were arrested for barging into a house in Ramapuram and robbing a woman of one-sovereign gold and a mobile phone before fleeing in her car. The accused were identified as K Senthil Kumar (25), S Surya (23), A Ganesan (22) and S Jeyaraj (22). Police have launched hunt for absconding accused Rajesewari (23), who is known to the victim G Gayatri (27).

The incident happened a week ago on November 23 when Gayatri and her husband Ganesan were in different rooms. Police said that Ganesan is a bodybuilder and Gayatri conducts weight loss programmes at clients’ houses on request.

“Rajeswari, who often visits Gayatri, reached the house around 10 pm. As they were talking, four men barged into the house claiming to be Rajeshwari’s friends and locked Ganesan’s room before threatening Gayatri at knife-point. Rajeswari then joined the gang and escaped from the spot after relieving Gayatri of her gold jewel, her mobile phone and the car keys,” said a police officer.