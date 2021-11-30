STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man murders wife, stages suicide drama, held

The Kilpauk police have arrested a man who allegedly murdered his wife during a fight and staged a suicide drama.

Published: 30th November 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kilpauk police have arrested a man who allegedly murdered his wife during a fight and staged a suicide drama. Police said the victim, Hemavathi (25), married V Vinoth, a photographer, six years ago and the couple have a five-year-old son. On Sunday evening, Vinoth rushed his wife to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital with froth in the mouth. 

“The doctors examined Hemavathi and declared her dead on arrival. Vinoth claimed Hemavathi consumed poison after a quarrel. However, Hemavathi’s parents raised suspicion,” said a police officer. 

The postmortem showed that Hemavathi did not consume poison. After interrogating Vinoth, police said the duo were repeatedly fighting for the past two years after Hemavathi learned of his affair with a colleague.

“On Sunday the duo were fighting over the issue when Hemavathi wanted to leave, but Vinoth smothered her with a dress,” said the police officer. Kilpauk police registered a case and arrested Vinoth.

TAGS
chennai murder
