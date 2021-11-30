Remove encroachers from defence land: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered the State government to initiate steps for removing encroachments on land belonging to the Defence Department and hand it over to the Officers Training Academy (OTA) at Alandur for construction of compound wall.

Dismissing a writ petition and closing a contempt petition filed by a local resident P Singaravelu, Justice SM Subramaniam recently issued the orders. He directed the government authorities concerned to conduct a survey with reference the Revenue records and remove all encroachments and hand over the land within a period of eight weeks.

The government was also ordered to remove all encroachers by following the procedures and provide alternative accommodation by allotting tenements/land for eligible poor downtrodden people enabling them to get accommodation under the government’s welfare schemes.

If necessary a special scheme may be formulated by identifying suitable land or allotments are to be made through Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board or through the schemes to be formulated by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, he said.

The petition prayed for orders for quashing the order of Kancheepuram collector dated December 17, 1987, classifying the said land at Tulasingapuram in Nandambakkam as government poromboke in the A Register of Revenue department.

Petitioner prayed for quashing of order

Petitioner prayed for orders to quash the order of Kancheepuram Collector classifying land at Tulasingapuram as government poromboke. He also wanted a pucca approach road and public toilets, an elementary school, a community centre and a temple