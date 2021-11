Stalin continues visits to rain-hit areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday continued his visit to rain-affected areas and distributed relief to people affected by rains. The CM visited a relief camp in a school at Varadarajapuram village panchayat in Kancheepuram district and inspected pumping out rainwater. At present, 930 people have been given shelter in 25 camps in Kancheepuram.

Stalin then visited Amudham Nagar in Mudichur panchayat in Chengalpattu district and Vaniyankulam and Irumbuliyur in Tambaram Corporation Limits. He also visited Jothi Nagar in Mudichur. Besides, seven special officers have been appointed for Mudichur, Tambaram, Irumbuliyur, Guduvancherry, Thazhambur, Perumbakkam, and Urapakkam. In the evening, the Chief Minister visited Theetti Thottam, Krishna Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Unnamalai Street, Shanthi Nagar, Sridhar Colony, Retteri, Durga Colony, Poompuhar Nagar, and Nethaji Nagar in the Zones 64,66 and 68.