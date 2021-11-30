Woman who filed child abduction plaint arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Vepery police on Monday arrested a woman who had filed a false child abduction complaint on Sunday. The police recovered the child, who is presently under the care of the TN Social Welfare Department.

The police said the complainant, Farheen* (28), sold her child for Rs 3,20,000 on Sunday, and then lodged a false complaint saying two people — accomplices of a person involved in the illegal sale — had abducted the child.

Along with Farheen, Jayageetha (49), who helped Farheen sell her child; Dhanalakshmi (45), Jayageetha’s friend; and Sivakumar (44), the buyer, have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Two other people identified as Arokyamary, Sivakumar’s friend, and Latha, Arokyamary’s friend, who were allegedly involved in the illegal sale, though their role is unclear, are absconding, the police said.

Farheen had also lied to the police, saying two people robbed her of the money she got by selling her child. Now, the police found that the money is with her, and she had cooked up a story that two people robbed her while she was travelling in an auto, the police said.

In her false police complaint, she had said that those who robbed her could be Dhanalakshmi’s accomplices. Dhanalakshmi, along with Jayageetha, had helped her sell the child to a third party identified by the police as Sivakumar.

According to the police, the reason Farheen lied about the robbery is unknown. Farheen, who separated from her husband six months ago, had sold her child, agreeing to the idea of her friend Jayageetha, whom she met at a private hospital in Kellys, where Farheen was being treated for asthma.

*Name changed