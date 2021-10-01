STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai: Boy abducted by kin rescued in 5 hours

Barely five hours after an eight-year-old boy was abducted, police rescued the child from a car at a toll gate in Villupuram and nabbed the two suspects, cousins of the boy’s mother.

kidnapping

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Barely five hours after an eight-year-old boy was abducted, police rescued the child from a car at a toll gate in Villupuram and nabbed the two suspects, cousins of the boy’s mother. According to the police, the victim, M Mohammed Siddique, was staying with his father Mohammed Ismail (32) in Chromepet after he separated from his wife Syed Ali Fathima six years ago.

“She tried to get her son back, but in vain. On seeing her desperation, her two cousins hatched a plan to abduct the boy,” said the police. At 3 pm on Wednesday, when the boy was playing outside, two men in a car abducted him. The boy’s father, Mohammed Ismail, and the neighbours witnessed it and tried to stop the vehicle but the car sped away. A complaint was lodged with the Chromepet Police and all toll gates were alerted.

“After about five hours, the car was spotted at a toll gate in Villupuram. The boy was rescued and the suspects were nabbed,” said the police. The Chromepet police registered a case and arrested the two cousins of Syed Ali Fathima. 

