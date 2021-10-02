STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All for a ‘skintillating’ future

Although the trend of working from home had taken over last year, travel and outings were restricted.

Published: 02nd October 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Bhairavi Senthil with her award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Bhairavi Senthil, the medical director and founder of Skin Health Foundation from 
Behanced Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Chennai has  recently been awarded the iS Clinical World Star Award in recognition of her extraordinary performance in promoting the iS Clinical Skincare products in India during the pandemic last year.

“iS Clinical skincare range by Innovative Skincare, USA, was launched in India in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit. Dr Bhairavi Senthil has been instrumental in the process of iS Clinical’s brand recognition in India,” says Bharat Sachdev, director, Leader Medical Systems Pvt Ltd, the official partner for iS Clinical in India. The iS Clinical World Star Award Contest is aimed at recognising and encouraging innovative, exciting and informative initiatives to promote the iS Clinical brand in India and thereby boosting consumer sales, he adds.

“The ongoing Covid pandemic has resulted in a dramatic change in the outlook of people towards skincare. Although the trend of working from home had taken over last year, travel and outings were restricted. What always remained constant is that people want to look good —  even if only for their Zoom calls. As a result, home use of skincare products have seen a big growth in consumerism,” states Dr Bhairavi.

Talking about choosing to promote iS Clinical, she says, “As a dermatologist, it is my constant effort to advocate and prescribe only the best to my clients and followers. We at Skin Health Foundation are elated to have partnered with iS Clinical at the right time. iS Clinical is a brand that is dedicated to enriching overall skin health and promoting emotional well-being of people worldwide, using scientifically advanced, clinically proven formulae that deliver dramatically visible improvements to the skin, which is a concept in line with our ethos.”

Dr Bhairavi is a renowned dermatologist and a skincare influencer. Her product recommendations, IGTV videos are informative and hold a lot of credibility, owing to her honest reviews. All these efforts led to her receiving this award. “Her quirky and fun ways not only boosted the sales numbers but also spread awareness about the brand in an organic way, helping us to reach more people, and the award is well deserved,” says Bharat.

“When you believe in a brand and focus on the product USPs, people believe you. I feel honoured to have received the award, it is another feather in my cap. Stay tuned for more excitement coming your way this festive season,” shares Dr Bhairavi.

