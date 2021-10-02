STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Deaddiction centre at CDH set to reopen

The move comes after the civic body on Friday organised substance de-addiction camps across the city which saw a huge turnout.

Published: 02nd October 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Drug addiction, Narcotics, Brown sugar, Marijuana

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ending an 18-month-long shut down due to the pandemic, the city corporation is set to reopen its substance de-addiction centre at the Communicable Diseases Hospital (CDH) in Tondiarpet, by October 15.

The move comes after the civic body on Friday organised substance de-addiction camps across the city which saw a huge turnout. In the camps, held under Singara Chennai 2.0’s Nalamigu Chennai theme, specialists provided psychological assistance to youngsters to help overcome their addiction.

Officials from the corporation’s health department said 30 beds will be reserved for the de-addiction centre at the hospital, and it will provide both medical and psychological assistance. “The counsellors there will follow-up on patients to cut down their nicotine levels and also advise on use of nicotine patches. We are also planning yoga and therapeutic classes there,” Dr  Manish Narnaware, Deputy Commissioner of Health, told TNIE.

On Friday’s camp, several residents came up saying they had a habit of consuming alcohol regularly. “The de-addiction centre will gradually help them cut down the quantity. The focus will also be on tobacco products,” added Narnaware.

During pre-Covid days, patients were asked to stay at the centre for 15 days in therapy, following which regular follow-ups were done by counsellors. “Every month, we are planning to hold awareness campaigns and the goal is to make Chennai a city free of substance abuse and addiction,” the deputy commissioner said.

In addition to this, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is also releasing grants for Drug De-Addiction Programme to set up post-drug abuse treatment facilities in all States. Currently, the Institute of Mental Health in the city is one of the 27 hospitals in the country where this is being implemented.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deaddiction centre
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp