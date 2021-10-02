First-year students in TN excited to enter campus, but college administrations wary

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: K Sugantha is glad she’ll finally get to go to college. The first-year arts student has been waiting to attend in-person classes, which the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has advised colleges to start from Monday. So far, only second and third-year arts-and-science students have been attending classes in person.

“I used to hate waking up and going to school. But the pandemic taught me a lot. I studied Class 12 online, and now know how necessary it is to meet friends and teachers daily. I miss the classroom ambience and can’t wait to go to college,” says Sugantha, from Ethiraj College for Women.

K Hariharan, a student at Guru Nanak College, is equally excited. “I’m bored and fed up of online classes. My Class 12 experience was horrible and I have no memories at all. I couldn’t spend quality time with my friends, and we didn’t even have a farewell party. I’m looking forward to enjoying my college life to the fullest,” he says.

However, college managements are concerned as a sizeable chunk of these students are below the age of 18, and hence, unvaccinated. Colleges are busy chalking out strategies to conduct classes in compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid out by the Higher Education department. “Since many first-year students are below the age of 18, we can’t ask them to get vaccinated. We will conduct week-long orientation classes for freshers online and then decide how to start in-person classes,” said Guru Nanak College principal MG Ragunathan.

“To avoid crowding, we have decided to conduct classes on a rotation basis for first-year students,” said Ethiraj College for Women principal S Kothai. Director of Collegiate Education C Poornachandran on Thursday sent a letter to all regional joint directors and principals of all arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu, saying “Regular classes for UG first year will commence from October 4... college principals have been asked to conduct orientation classes for freshers.

Similarly, regional joint directors have been asked to provide instructions to the principals of government-aided colleges and self-financed colleges in their respective regions regarding the reopening for UG first year.” He also asked the principals to ensure all eligible students get vaccinated against Covid, and all students wear face masks and practise physical distancing on campus.

(With inputs from Madurai)