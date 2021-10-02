Held up in traffic, judge pulls up home secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Annoyed over halting his vehicle owing to an event paying tributes to actor Sivaji Ganesan on his 96th birth anniversary at Adyar on Friday, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, a judge at the Madras High Court, rapped the police and directed authorities to ensure such incidents do not recur.

The police had barricaded the road and blocked traffic movement near the Sivaji Ganesan Manimandapam when Chief Minister MK Stalin, ministers, and film personalities paid tributes to the late actor. The judge’s vehicle, heading to the court, was also blocked, and subsequently he was held up for about 25 minutes.

After reaching work, the judge ordered the Home Secretary to appear before the court at noon. He grilled the secretary and asked him whether the police would treat VIPs in the same way as was done to him.

Although the act of police in halting his vehicle and thereby restraining him from discharging duty, amounted to contempt of court, the judge said he did not want to proceed, and directed the Home Secretary to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future. Expressing regret, the secretary promised to discuss the matter with the Chennai City Police Commissioner and take necessary precaution in the future.