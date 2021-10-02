STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recruitment scam: TRB bans 66 candidates

Through an internal inquiry, the board found that scores of 200 candidates were inflated to make them qualify for the certificate-verification round of recruitment.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has banned 66 candidates for life for their alleged involvement in a scam pertaining to recruitment of lecturers in polytechnic colleges. The candidates were accused of paying middlemen to increase their marks in the recruitment test conducted in 2017.

Through an internal inquiry, the board found that scores of 200 candidates were inflated to make them qualify for the certificate-verification round of recruitment. Last year, the board banned 199 candidates after detecting their involvement in the scam. After the scam was unearthed, the board cancelled the 2017 recruitment exam and conducted a retest.

