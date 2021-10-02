STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Respite for Chitlapakkam residents as incinerator finally removed

NGT had ordered shifting of facility which was close to lake in Chitlapakkam

Published: 02nd October 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The incinerator shed being demolished by officials | Express

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Officials from the Chitlapakkam town panchayat have finally removed the incinerator, located very close to the lake, and cleared the garbage surrounding it. The move comes months after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took suo moto cognisance of the matter in 2020 after TNIE published multiple reports regarding the issue.

“The shed will be completely demolished within four weeks. Garbage has been removed and power supply has been suspended,” said a panchayat official. Residents are overjoyed with the move. “Since it was located near the lake, garbage would end up in the waterbody. Also, it is situated in a residential area. It was very harmful to inhale the smoke that emanates during incineration,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a resident.

Citing a TNIE article dated September 24, 2020, and the subsequent articles on non-compliance with an NGT order by the town panchayat in following Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the tribunal in December last year, had mentioned a timeline of the case. The NGT, in its order, had said the town panchayat will implement the SWM Rules by January 31 this year, and identify a new site for a resource recovery park (to segregate waste).

Since identification of land may take time, the deadline was set for June 30, 2021. “Also, an incinerator of 5 TPD (tonnes per day) capacity was installed and a test run completed. It is yet to be brought to proper function for which Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) permission was sought and they issued a notice to stop running the incinerator. Again, by June 30, 2021, once a new place is identified for resource recovery park, this incinerator will be removed and shifted to new place,” the order had stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitlapakkam
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp