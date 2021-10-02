STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspect escapes from police custody, nabbed within hours

However, he was nabbed within hours from a hideout in Sithalapakkam. Thirumangalam All Women Police identified the man as Sivakumar from Tiruvallur district.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man who was arrested on charges of sexual harassment managed to escape from police custody while undergoing a routine medical check-up at the Government Kilpauk Hospital on Thursday morning.

However, he was nabbed within hours from a hideout in Sithalapakkam. Thirumangalam All Women Police identified the man as Sivakumar from Tiruvallur district. A 52-year-old owner of a private hospital in Mogappair had lodged a sexual harassment complaint against Sivakumar. Before producing him in a court, two women constables accompanied Sivakumar to Government Kilpauk Hospital for a routine check-up. However, the man managed to escape from the facility. But he was later arrested. ENS

