ATM robbery: Gang of four held

Four persons were arrested for allegedly decamping with an ATM in Ranipet and attempting to burgle another in Tiruvallur district.

CHENNAI: Four persons were arrested for allegedly decamping with an ATM in Ranipet and attempting to burgle another in Tiruvallur district. The arrested were identified as Sajid, Harshad, Hemanth and a juvenile, all of them from Haryana.

On September 15, a masked gang attempted to rob an ATM kiosk using welding machines. On receipt of an automatic alert, a patrol team foiled their attempt. Sources said the gang managed to flee, only to make another bid near Arakkonam in Ranipet district.

Special teams were formed to nab the gang, and based on a tip-off, checking was beefed up at Elavur checkpost. The four were caught travelling in a lorry and arrested. Welding tools and `45,000 cash were seized.

