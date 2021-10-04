STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13-mm iron piece removed from man’s eye in Chennai

The patient was diagnosed with corneoscleral tear and traumatic cataract with infection.

Representational image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  An iron piece, measuring around 13 mm, was removed from the eye of a 48-year-old man from Nellore, at Rajan Eye Care Hospital, said a statement from the hospital. The patient, who was referred from Nellore, is a two-wheeler mechanic and sustained an injury to the right eye at work. 

The patient was diagnosed with corneoscleral tear and traumatic cataract with infection. He underwent a complex eye surgery for removal of the large iron piece by a team led by Dr Mohan Rajan, Dr Sujatha Mohan & Dr Manoj Khatri.

Postoperatively the patient is doing very well. The whole surgery was done free of cost under the Rotary scheme and Chennai Vision Charitable Trust.

