STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation collects Rs 600 crore in taxes in 6 months, sets record

To maximise collection, the corporation has now enabled payment through its website without any transaction charges.

Published: 04th October 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Atul Pranay has conducted successful searches in sensitive cases, leading to detection of huge evasion of taxes.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The city corporation has collected a total of Rs 600.7 crore in property and professional taxes in the first half of 2021-22, the highest collection over the last 10 years, for the same period.  According to data shared with TNIE, the civic body collected Rs 375.5 crore in property tax –  Rs 81.6 crore from its northern region, Rs 192.88 crore from central region and Rs 101.08 crore from southern region. During the same time last year, Rs 156.41 crore was collected as property tax. The professional tax collected during the first half of both years is almost the same. 

Revenue officials said they focused on collecting arrears up until 2018-2019. “Some had not paid taxes since 2011. In such cases, we asked them to pay up until 2019. We did not force anyone to pay for years affected by Covid-19,” said a corporation official. 

“We mainly focused on collecting arrears, 80 per cent of which have been collected from commercial establishments. Theatres, marriage halls, hospitals, schools, and government buildings make up most of our commercial targets,” the official added.

As for the second half of the year, residents paying property tax before October 15 are eligible for a rebate of five per cent (maximum of Rs 5,000), failing which they will be charged 2 per cent simple interest per annum. To maximise collection, the corporation has now enabled payment through its website without any transaction charges.

It can also be done by swiping cards with tax collectors or by issuing cheques, demand drafts or through the ‘Namma Chennai’ or Paytm mobile applications. E-seva counters at Corporation zonal or division offices, and walk-in payment facilities at select banks can also be used, said a release.   During the previous half years April 2021 and October 2020, 1,16,294 and 94,900 assessees availed the rebate by paying on time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai tax collection Property tax Chennai
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp