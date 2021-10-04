Chennai corporation collects Rs 600 crore in taxes in 6 months, sets record

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has collected a total of Rs 600.7 crore in property and professional taxes in the first half of 2021-22, the highest collection over the last 10 years, for the same period. According to data shared with TNIE, the civic body collected Rs 375.5 crore in property tax – Rs 81.6 crore from its northern region, Rs 192.88 crore from central region and Rs 101.08 crore from southern region. During the same time last year, Rs 156.41 crore was collected as property tax. The professional tax collected during the first half of both years is almost the same.

Revenue officials said they focused on collecting arrears up until 2018-2019. “Some had not paid taxes since 2011. In such cases, we asked them to pay up until 2019. We did not force anyone to pay for years affected by Covid-19,” said a corporation official.

“We mainly focused on collecting arrears, 80 per cent of which have been collected from commercial establishments. Theatres, marriage halls, hospitals, schools, and government buildings make up most of our commercial targets,” the official added.

As for the second half of the year, residents paying property tax before October 15 are eligible for a rebate of five per cent (maximum of Rs 5,000), failing which they will be charged 2 per cent simple interest per annum. To maximise collection, the corporation has now enabled payment through its website without any transaction charges.

It can also be done by swiping cards with tax collectors or by issuing cheques, demand drafts or through the ‘Namma Chennai’ or Paytm mobile applications. E-seva counters at Corporation zonal or division offices, and walk-in payment facilities at select banks can also be used, said a release. During the previous half years April 2021 and October 2020, 1,16,294 and 94,900 assessees availed the rebate by paying on time.