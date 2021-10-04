Relatives of 53 Covid-deceased health workers to get government jobs in Tamil Nadu

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State is all set to provide government jobs to heirs of 53 healthcare personnel who passed away due to Covid-19. According to a notification from the health department accessed by TNIE, the list of deceased healthcare staff, whose kin would get jobs, includes names of doctors, specialists, pharmacists, health inspectors, drivers, nurses and medical supervisors.

Officials said the list was prepared based on the applications received. “Job will be given as per the qualification of the heirs. In case they are still studying, it would be given to their immediate relatives also,” said an official from the health department. It is learnt that the list will be reviewed by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

After the list was released on September 27, concerns were raised by a section of relatives of doctors that their names had been missed. Wives of Dr Sugumar from Madhurandhagam, Dr Vivekanandan from Pallipattu and Dr Manimaran of Tiruchi GH told TNIE their husbands’ names were missing. “The names of doctors who died before and after my husband have been published but my husband’s name isn’t there. We hope they add it soon,” said Nizhal Mozhi, wife of Manimaran.

Officials said it may be a technical issue and assured the names would be added. “It needs to be reviewed at the field-level and if names are missing, we will add them,” a top official said.