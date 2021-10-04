STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three arrested under POCSO Act in Chennai

Tondiarpet all-women police arrested a 19-year-old youth for posting a minor girl’s photographs on Instagram with obscene messages.

Published: 04th October 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three men were arrested under the POCSO Act in the city. In the first incident, a 22-year-old man who sells paani puri at the Marina beach was arrested for raping and impregnating a minor girl from Villupuram, who had left home and come to Chennai.

The incident took place in December when the 16-year-old girl visited Marina and the accused took her to a secluded spot and raped her. “The girl later returned to her hometown and now it has come to light that she is pregnant. After she told them about the incident, her parents lodged a complaint with Triplicane all-women police station,” said a police officer. A case was registered and the accused was arrested on Friday.  
In the second incident, Avadi all-women police arrested a 25-year-old man for sexually assaulting a class 11 girl on the pretext of funding her education. “Since the victim has lost her father, the accused befriended the girl on the pretext of funding her education and sexually assaulted her,” said a police officer.

In yet another incident, Tondiarpet all-women police arrested a 19-year-old youth for posting a minor girl’s photographs on Instagram with obscene messages. The accused was arrested under Pocso Act and IT Act based on a complaint by the victim’s mother. Police said the accused downloaded her photographs from Instagram and created a fake ID using them to chat with others, posing as a girl.

