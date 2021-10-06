STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter-caste marriage: Woman's father, brother held for abetting man’s suicide

Two weeks after a woman filed a complaint against her dead husband’s family, his father and brother were arrested on charges of abetting his suicide.

Published: 06th October 2021 06:48 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two weeks after a woman filed a complaint against her dead husband’s family, his father and brother were arrested on charges of abetting his suicide.

The arrested were identified as Annamalai (62) and Srinivasan (33). A Dalit woman and wife of the deceased, Gouthaman, Amul (26) lodged a complaint that she was neither informed about her husband’s death nor about the funeral.

Gouthaman, a caste Hindu man, was residing with his wife at Avoor village in Tiruvallur district. He had gone to attend the funeral of his grandfather at Karani village in  Gummidipoondi on September 17. But he never returned. When the woman made attempts to find out his wherabouts, she learnt from a relative that the man had passed away.

In her complaint, the woman stated that they both got married against the wishes of Gouthaman’s family. 
(Aid for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104)

