Inter-caste marriage: Woman's father, brother held for abetting man’s suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two weeks after a woman filed a complaint against her dead husband’s family, his father and brother were arrested on charges of abetting his suicide.

The arrested were identified as Annamalai (62) and Srinivasan (33). A Dalit woman and wife of the deceased, Gouthaman, Amul (26) lodged a complaint that she was neither informed about her husband’s death nor about the funeral.

Gouthaman, a caste Hindu man, was residing with his wife at Avoor village in Tiruvallur district. He had gone to attend the funeral of his grandfather at Karani village in Gummidipoondi on September 17. But he never returned. When the woman made attempts to find out his wherabouts, she learnt from a relative that the man had passed away.

In her complaint, the woman stated that they both got married against the wishes of Gouthaman’s family.

(Aid for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104)

SSI kills self

Chennai: A 59-year-old special sub-inspector, attached with Greater Chennai Police’s security branch, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday. Sources said Gouthaman, a native of Seyyur in Chengalpattu district, was living in police quarters at Melakottaiyur near Kelambakkam. He was tasked with providing security to government guests and senior officials, judges, etc. After returning from work, Gouthaman killed himself. His wife Latha (55) and sons Sai Mugilan (27) and Sai Siddharthan (16) went to the room and found him dead. Sources said huge debts could be reason for him taking this step.