Stalin pays surprise visit to special cell at Fort St George

One of them requested the chief minister to trace his son. Following this, Stalin directed the officials to take quick steps to trace the missing person.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell within the Secretariat complex at Fort St George and interacted with people who were waiting to submit their petitions.

One of them requested the chief minister to trace his son. Following this, Stalin directed the officials to take quick steps to trace the missing person.

Later, he held discussions with Shilpa Prabhakar Satheesh, Special Officer, CM’s Special Cell on the status of petitions received from the public, and directed for swift action to be taken on petitions. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officials were present on the occasion.

