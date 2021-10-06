STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stop flex installations: Madras HC

HC also wants govt to develop mechanism to fine those erecting such constructions

Published: 06th October 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court told the State government to develop a mechanism to prevent the installation of flex boards and banners in public places and to fine those who do. The court was hearing a petition seeking the removal of all illegal flex boards, banners, and other such materials installed in public places in the wake of the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy in Villupuram recently. It has ordered notices to government departments concerned, the DMK headquarters, and its Villupuram Central district unit. 

The First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said: “A comprehensive set of guidelines needs to be issued and the State should indicate the appropriate measures necessary to discourage and stop this practice.” 

The Bench also wanted the government to consider imposing penalty on those erecting such temporary constructions in public spaces.  The Bench noted that despite the submission of the Advocate General (AG) that the government has prohibited such practice for the party (DMK), temporary constructions are still coming up. AG R Shanmugasundaram informed the court that steps have been taken to address the issue.

On the boy’s death
A status report, submitted by Government Pleader P Muthukumar, stated that Venkatesan, the contractor who had employed the boy, was arrested and was remanded in judicial custody. Steps were also taken to provide compensation to the family of the boy.

ER Mohanraj, the petitioner, alleged that the DMK has been indulging in erecting flex boards and banners for party events without permission and wanted strict action against such acts. He also wanted the court to order payment of compensation to the bereaved family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp