Stop flex installations: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court told the State government to develop a mechanism to prevent the installation of flex boards and banners in public places and to fine those who do. The court was hearing a petition seeking the removal of all illegal flex boards, banners, and other such materials installed in public places in the wake of the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy in Villupuram recently. It has ordered notices to government departments concerned, the DMK headquarters, and its Villupuram Central district unit.

The First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said: “A comprehensive set of guidelines needs to be issued and the State should indicate the appropriate measures necessary to discourage and stop this practice.”

The Bench also wanted the government to consider imposing penalty on those erecting such temporary constructions in public spaces. The Bench noted that despite the submission of the Advocate General (AG) that the government has prohibited such practice for the party (DMK), temporary constructions are still coming up. AG R Shanmugasundaram informed the court that steps have been taken to address the issue.

On the boy’s death

A status report, submitted by Government Pleader P Muthukumar, stated that Venkatesan, the contractor who had employed the boy, was arrested and was remanded in judicial custody. Steps were also taken to provide compensation to the family of the boy.

ER Mohanraj, the petitioner, alleged that the DMK has been indulging in erecting flex boards and banners for party events without permission and wanted strict action against such acts. He also wanted the court to order payment of compensation to the bereaved family.