Thirumangalam flyover gives commuters below a free ‘car wash’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid heavy rains in the city on Tuesday, commuters had a trying day while plying beneath the Thirumangalam flyover, with water gushing out from broken drainwater pipes.

This led to a traffic jam at the junction as motorists stopped. The flyover that was opened four years ago connects Anna Nagar with Koyambedu. Many local residents rued the fact that the civic body beautified the underpass recently, by providing dynamic lighting and setting up vertical gardens but the pipes lack maintenance.

“Thousands were spent for beautification under Singara Chennai, but water gushed out from the broken pipes,” said Arjunan, who lives in Shanthi Colony. When contacted by TNIE, Corporation officials said they would rectify the problem by Tuesday evening.

Fisherman dies in lightning strike

Chennai: A fisherman died of a suspected lightning strike while out at sea on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Thesappan of Kasimedu. Sources said the man was out fishing with three others. While returning, he was operating a gadget and got struck by lightning. He was rushed to the harbour by others, where an ambulance staff declared him dead

Health Dept gets ready to fight dengue

Chennai: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said with the onset of monsoon, there will be a spike in dengue cases and preventive measures are being stepped up. Addressing reporters after visiting children affected by dengue at the Egmore Children’s Hospital, he said, “A child from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh was sent to the Egmore hospital as the doctors there said the kid’s condition can only improve here.” He also said five children have been admitted from Kallukottai area. “All the children are doing fine. A total of 493 children have been treated and 441 people were discharged. The remaining are also fine,” the minster said, adding that a few more would be discharged soon