Apollo Hospitals launches critical care centre

Apollo Hospitals launched Centre of Excellence in Critical Care on Wednesday.

Published: 07th October 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals launched Centre of Excellence in Critical Care on Wednesday. The Apollo Centre of Excellence in Critical Care (ACECC) will harness digital technology to create an integrated network of eICUs providing critical care not just across Apollo Hospitals network but also in partnership with non-Apollo units in India and abroad, a press release said.

The ACECC will comprise digital technology enabling Critical Care Units (CCUs) having standard protocols (SOPs) supported by smart solutions. This will enable expansion of the critical care network through e-ICUs using tele-health and Apollo Connect. 

Critical illness leads to millions of deaths each year. However, critical care faces challenges due to factors such as lack of prioritisation and co-ordination. The ACECC goes beyond Apollo through partnership with non-Apollo units, both public and private to add value and make it a win-win for patients, doctors, nursing homes and hospitals, said Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Groups.

