Chennai: Bid to rescue retired sub-inspector ends in dramatic chase

CHENNAI: A retired sub-inspector turned businessman, who was kidnapped at gunpoint by his business associates on Sunday night, was rescued on Tuesday. The man identified as Moosa (82) was kept at a de-addiction centre and tortured for ransom. While the main accused was secured, a head constable was injured as he clung on to the bonnet of the kidnappers’ car, CCTV footage of his daredevil act went viral on Wednesday.

According to the police, Moosa from Harrington Road was into wood export business and was allegedly smuggling red sanders. The mastermind behind the kidnap was identified as Kumar alias Aruppu Kumar, was also allegedly involved in the smuggling. Police said Kumar and Moosa had a fallout recently and Kumar decided to kidnap his former boss to get his share of the money.

"On Sunday night, Kumar and his men reached Moosa's house when he was alone and kidnapped him in his own car. A few hours later, the gang left the car back at the house to avoid suspicion," said the police officer. Moosa was taken to a de-addiction centre at Chettiyar Agaram in Nerkundram, which is run by a woman, whose husband was one of the kidnappers.

"The gang demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore, but after negotiations agreed for Rs 25 lakh. They contacted Moosa’s son Bashir, who lives in Uthandi in Chengalpattu district," said a police officer. Bashir meanwhile lodged a complaint with Kanathur police.

Two special teams under Joint Commissioner (East) S Rajendran and Joint Commissioner (South) Narenthiran Nayar were formed. Led by DCP Kilpauk R Karthikeyan and DCP Adyar (in-charge) P Mahendran, the police personnel tracked movement of the kidnappers.

"The kidnappers had earlier asked Bashir to come to Tambaram to deliver the cash but later changed the venue to Egmore. On Tuesday at around 9 pm, the cash was handed over to Kumar. After the suspects released Moosa, the personnel who were hiding in plain clothes surrounded the gang," said the police officer.

As Kumar tried to get into the car, the police nabbed Kumar and driver Prakash. There were two more suspects in the car. Head constable Saravanakumar meanwhile climbed on the bonnet in a bid to stop the accused.

The car sped for about three km before coming to halt after hitting on a wall and the two men fled. Saravanakumar suffered minor injuries and is said to be out of danger. The police recovered Rs 25 lakh ransom money, a pistol, a knife, and three mobile phones.

HUNT ON

Sangeetha whose de-addiction centre was used to detain the man was picked up for inquiries. A hunt has been launched for the absconding duo. Police said that Aruppu Kumar has about 40 cases pending against him.