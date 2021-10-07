STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC sends tapioca sago samples for testing

The matter is related to a petition filed in 2016 by N Natarajan of Thathathripuram in Namakkal district, alleging adulteration in tapioca products by manufacturers.

Published: 07th October 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sent packets of tapioca sago (javvarisi) for tests to find out if they are adulterated. Justice SM Subramaniam handed over three packets, purchased from three different shops, to an assistant employed with the office of the Commissioner of Food Safety for conducting a laboratory test.

“The said officer is directed to get these samples tested in the lab and submit a report along with an opinion regarding the nature of the product, effect of product, and health issues involved,” he said in a recent order. The concerned officer was told to submit the report on October 7.

The matter is related to a petition filed in 2016 by N Natarajan of Thathathripuram in Namakkal district, alleging adulteration in tapioca products by manufacturers. He claimed that several chemicals, including hydrocholoric acid, sulphuric acid, calcium hypo chloride and phosphoric acid are added so as to make tapioca pearls attractive with brilliant white colour. 

Questioning the reasoning behind the Food Safety Commissioner’s circular dated January 11, 2016 allowing sago factories to manufacture wet starch, he prayed for quashing the circular.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp