Madras HC sends tapioca sago samples for testing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sent packets of tapioca sago (javvarisi) for tests to find out if they are adulterated. Justice SM Subramaniam handed over three packets, purchased from three different shops, to an assistant employed with the office of the Commissioner of Food Safety for conducting a laboratory test.

“The said officer is directed to get these samples tested in the lab and submit a report along with an opinion regarding the nature of the product, effect of product, and health issues involved,” he said in a recent order. The concerned officer was told to submit the report on October 7.

The matter is related to a petition filed in 2016 by N Natarajan of Thathathripuram in Namakkal district, alleging adulteration in tapioca products by manufacturers. He claimed that several chemicals, including hydrocholoric acid, sulphuric acid, calcium hypo chloride and phosphoric acid are added so as to make tapioca pearls attractive with brilliant white colour.

Questioning the reasoning behind the Food Safety Commissioner’s circular dated January 11, 2016 allowing sago factories to manufacture wet starch, he prayed for quashing the circular.