Dug-up roads turn traps for residents after pre-monsoon showers lash Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the city witnessing its first heavy showers before the onset of northeast monsoon, the corporation is on its feet clearing water stagnation from roads. According to a data shared with TNIE, the civic body’s control rooms have received 302 monsoon-related complaints since July. Of these, 135 have been resolved. Officials said the other complaints will also be resolved by the end of the day.

Preparing for the monsoon, the corporation has deputed IAS officers to monitor its 15 zones. Works are on to clear 3,842 stormwater drains, undertaking 156 minor repairs, and replacing manhole covers in 1,660 places. It also has 169 relief centres. Apart from saws, pumps of varying capacities, and other equipment, it has also readied 109 boats and 44 mobile and stationary medical crews in case of emergencies, according to a document shared with TNIE.

Meanwhile, the Tuesday showers have worsened the condition of a few interior roads that were dug up for projects. Venugopalan M, a resident of Manapakkam, said the seven streets of Marvel Riverview were dug up in January for Metro Water service connections. “The last leg of the project is yet to be completed (constructing a tank). Now, people slip and fall on the road owing to the mud,” he said.

Nagarajan, another resident, said the Metro Water and the city corporation should have coordinated and planned ahead so as to complete the work before the monsoon. The streets that were dug up are access roads to around 300 families. Although the residents have been coordinating with officials, work has not progressed, they said.

In Ramapuram, parts of roads dug up for stormwater drains have been left open. Interior streets of Choolaimedu, Nanganallur, Virugambakkam, and Velachery also reported waterlogging. Umanath V, an activist and resident of Nolambur, said, “The Gangaiamman Nagar Main Road connecting Nolambur and Mogappair was damaged just six months after it was relaid.”

Sanjeevan P, a resident of Perungudi said the Anna Nedunchalai, a 60-feet-wide road, has been dug up right in the middle for Metro Water to lay underground pipes carrying surplus sewage to the Perungudi treatment plant.