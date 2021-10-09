Madras HC for micro-compost centres in park locations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed setting up of micro-compost centres in parks and playgrounds in corporations and municipalities for implementation of solid waste management schemes. The court observed that the installation of such units cannot be construed as development under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971.

A Full Bench of Justices R Mahadevan, V Parthiban, and PT Asha observed the location of micro-compost centres in parks or playgrounds cannot be construed as ‘development’ in terms of the scheme of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, or the Combined Development Rules, 2019. Therefore, any prohibition contemplated in the statutory rules and regulations does not apply to the implementation of solid waste management projects. The order was passed in writ appeals filed by a few residents of Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar, Vadavelli, in Coimbatore. They opposed the Coimbatore Corporation’s proposal for setting up a micro-composting centre at a location earmarked for park/children’s play area.

Since, the First Division Bench found divergent views by Division Benches adjudicating the case, the matter was referred to a Full Bench. Ruling in favour of setting up micro-compost centres, the court laid down certain conditions regarding maintenance of such centres. The Bench directed the State government to constitute advisory committees at the State, district, municipal and panchayat levels for upkeep and maintenance and monitoring of solid waste management facilities.

The officials in-charge of the micro-compost centres should ensure the facility does not fall into disuse, resulting in the place becoming a dumping yard of garbage. If any negligence of officials towards proper upkeep and maintenance are found, stern disciplinary action should be initiated promptly against them, and punishment be given, if negligence is proved.

The reference before the Full Bench was whether the layout plan finalised according to the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, read with the Development Control Rules framed thereunder, permits certain permissible deviations therefrom in larger public interest.

552 of 3K prisoners yet to challenge conviction

Madurai: The Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA) on Friday submitted a report before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court stating out of 3,538 convicted prisoners in the State, 552 have not challenged their conviction so far. Recording the report, a Bench of Justices V Bharathidasan and J Nisha Banu directed the authorities to verify whether the 552 people are willing to challenge their conviction now. They were also told to file a report on it. Noting that some of the prisoners have filed appeals but were not aware of their appeal particulars, the judges directed the authorities to look into it.