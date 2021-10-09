STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notice on plea seeking to stop felling trees

The Madras High Court ordered notice to Tamil Nadu Highways department on a petition seeking to restrain the department from felling trees for road widening project.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered notice to Tamil Nadu Highways department on a petition seeking to restrain the department from felling trees for road widening project. The petitioner, M Bharathiraja of Sriperumbudur, claimed Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project-II is implementing a project to widen the Sadras-Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram-Arakkonam-Tiruttani road from two lane to four lane. He said the authorities were planning to fell the large Bombax ceiba trees. 

