Port-Maduravoyal double decker project to be revised?

CHENNAI: The Chennai Port-Maduravoyal double-decker expressway project could be tweaked as the memorandum of understanding (MoU) is being redrafted, since various stakeholders, including the State government, have sought changes, according to a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official.

It is learnt that an MoU prepared during the AIADMK regime has undergone some changes as suggested by the present government and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has to approve it, following which the MoU will be finalised. “Initially, it was agreed that the double-decker expressway would have six ramps (three entries and three exits). But the State wants 13 ramps (seven entries and six exits),” the official told TNIE.

“These 13 ramps require additional land and shifting of utilities. The earlier government had agreed to bear the cost of additional land and utility shifting. The present government is not willing to bear the cost of utility shifting,” the official said.

Of the 20.6-km stretch, 14 km will have two tiers. While the lower tier is meant for local traffic, the upper tier is for vehicles going to Chennai Port. “Unless the pre-construction activity is completed and the land is handed over to NHAI, we won’t be able to invite tenders,” the official said, adding that NHAI is facing a Rs 4,000 crore claim from the earlier contractor. “Arbitration is underway. We will now be careful before awarding the work.”

The official added many projects have been delayed due to land acquisition and costs involved in shifting utilities. “The State is also a stakeholder. They should give us encumbrance-free land and we will bear all civil costs.”

Conceptualised initially as a four-lane elevated project to cost of Rs 1,655 crore, the project got stalled due to a row between the State and NHAI over alignment. A revised DPR was prepared with the cost revised to Rs 3,500 crore and it was converted to six lanes. Now, the project is estimated to cost more than Rs 5,000 crore, the official said.

A total of 3.0864 hectares — 1.69 hectares of government land and 1.39 hectares of private land — needs to be acquired. The biggest immediate challenge is acquisition of private land wherein the award could not be passed due to non-release of funds by the State. The compensation has to be paid as per the new Land Acquisition Act, which could cost the exchequer dearly. It is learnt that land acquisition cost has to be borne by both the State and Chennai Port.