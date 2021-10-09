Stalin likely to inaugurate Rs 14 crore urban square project by Oct-end

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The urban square project beneath the Kathipara flyover is likely to be thrown open to the public by the end of October. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is expected to inaugurate it, inspected the project on Friday and enquired officials about its progress.

The project is being done at a cost of Rs 14 crore, and covers an area of 55,000 square metres. The urban space, which resembles a park, will have bus bays, food stalls, a children’s play area, and spaces for dance performances.

The chief minister also inspected the works of the Rs 389 crore Central Square project which aims to connect various modes of transport such as the Southern Railway, Chennai metro, and the city’s bus services. It also has an underground car parking facility.

According to officials, the beautification works on the Ripon building premises have been completed while the underground car parking facility nearby could be thrown open to the public by the end of the year.