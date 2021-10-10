STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

The Water Resources Department, sounding the initial alert, asked the Tiruvallur District administration to take steps to house people living in low-lying areas to safe locations and alert residents.

Published: 10th October 2021 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

chennai rains

People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A preliminary flood alert was sounded on Sunday by authorities to people living close to the banks of Kosasthalaiyar River in Tiruvallur district as the Poondi Reservoir near here is expected to reach its full capacity.

In view of the rising inflow due to rains, 1,000 cusecs of surplus water would be released starting 2 PM on Sunday and if inflow continued to increase, additional quantum shall also be released in phases, a Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department communique said.

The WRD, sounding the initial alert, asked the Tiruvallur District administration to take steps to house people living in low-lying areas to safe locations and alert residents. Suburbs like Ennore and Manali, falling under Tiruvallur District, are among the downstream areas.

A bunch of villages, including Nambakkam and Krishnapuram and Chennai's

An important drinking water source for Chennai, the Sathyamurthi Sagar Reservoir, popularly known as Poondi Reservoir (34.58 square kilometers) is located in Tiruvallur District. The dam's height (water storage level) is 35 feet and total capacity is 3,231 million cubic feet. As on Sunday, the water level is at 33.95 feet and the capacity has touched 2,807 mcft and the inflow is 1,691 cusecs.

As inflow increases due to seasonal rains, the reservoir's storage is rising fast.

Since it is expected that the storage would touch 34 feet, it has been planned to discharge surplus water as a precautionary measure, considering the dam's safety as per rules.

If inflow continued to increase, phased discharge of additional surplus water (over and above the proposed 1,000 cusecs) would be made.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Chennai rains Poondi reservoir Kosasthalaiyar river flood alert Chennai suburbs
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp