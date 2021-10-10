Four held for kidnapping businessman in Triplicane

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police have arrested four people for kidnapping the owner of an eatery at Triplicane. The accused had come in search of one Christu Raj, who allegedly swindled money by promising a chit fund scheme, but ended up kidnapping his cousin.

According to the police, Christu Raj (43) of Velayutham Street in Pudupet, runs chit fund business in the city called ‘Raj Chit Fund’. “As he gained confidence among residents, over 100 people, most of them traders and common public, deposited cash in many schemes. Recently, he failed to return money to matured depositors and dodged them citing Covid and other reasons,” said a police officer. About 17 victims approached the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office and filed a formal complaint to initiate legal action against Christu Raj.

Based on the complaint, the police summoned and inquired Christu Raj and a few others. “On Friday, six of the victims who lost money came in search of him. As they didn’t find him anywhere, they went to his eatery, run by his cousin Sajjin on the Triplicane High Road and inquired about Christu Raj’s whereabouts. They forcefully took him away,” said a police officer.

Following this, the staff at the eatery informed the control room about Sajjan’s kidnap. Based on a complaint, the police traced and narrowed down on a house at Pudupet, where Sajjin was detained illegally. He was rescued and the police apprehended four kidnappers, identified as Mohammad Hakeem (35), Raj (42), Raja Hussain (53), of Pudupet, and Mohammad Sultan (58) of Kolathur. The Triplicane police registered a case and arrested the four, and remanded them to judicial custody.

Man found dead near CB-CID office

A 40-year-old man was found dead in a decomposed state amid bushes near the CB-CID office on Saturday. The police suspect the man could have died of excessive drinking. Police have recovered a few empty liquor bottles near the body. The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained. Some police personnel who went to attend nature’s call spotted the body and alerted the police control room.

Kolkata man arrested for harassing woman

Chennai: A 32-year-old car driver from Kolkata who befriended a married woman during a trip, and recorded their private moments on phone to threaten her, was arrested on Friday. “The woman who visited Kolkata to attend a wedding hired a private taxi, when the driver Sahabudhin befriended her with his concern for her mentally-challenged kid,” said a police officer. When Sahabudhin came to Chennai, she spent some private moments with him, which he recorded and began threatening her.