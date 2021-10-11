STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man succumbs to burns after accusing six of his murder

City police is probing the death of a 33-year-old man, who claimed he was set on fire by six men. Preliminary investigation points to suicide.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  City police is probing the death of a 33-year-old man, who claimed he was set on fire by six men. Preliminary investigation points to suicide.

The deceased, L Gopinathan from Nallur village, worked as a pump set operator. Around 11 am on Saturday, he ran on a riverbed in Tiruvallur district claiming he was set on fire by six men, said a police officer. The villagers doused the fire and rushed him to the Ponneri Government Hospital, from where he was shifted to Kilpauk Medical College. He succumbed at the hospital on early on Sunday.

Minjur police registered a case of suspicious death and while sifting through CCTV camera footage, found him buying petrol. “He was not married, but was in a relationship with two married women. When his family asked him get married, the women opposed and this could be the reason for the extreme step. As of now we are treating it is as a suicide and probing all angles,” said a senior police officer.

Three held
Chennai: The city police arrested a woman and her relatives for allegedly abetting suicide of a 34-year-old DMK functionary, who had recorded a video blaming his wife and her relatives. Police said the arrested had spoken ill about the victim in neighbourhood and allegedly attempted to kill him in sleep

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

