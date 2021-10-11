Woman robbed of six sovereigns at gunpoint near Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman was robbed off her six-sovereign gold chain at gunpoint by two men near the Sriperumbudur tollgate at around 2 pm on Sunday. The victim, Indira, was on her way to a relative's house and was waiting for a bus when the incident took place.

Police said, "On the pretext of seeking directions they threatened her with a gun. When she raised an alarm, the passersby tried to nab the suspects. The men opened fire in the air and threatened to shoot anyone who followed them and escaped with the chain in a bike."

A police patrol team which was in the vicinity chased the suspects. To escape being caught, the men jumped into a lake and drones were deployed to locate their whereabouts, said the police. Indira said that both men were wearing masks, and they appeared to be North Indians.

Based on her complaint, a special team has been formed to nab them. Police are also sifting through CCTV footage to check for the bike’s registration number.

Man ends life Tirupattur

A private firm employee died by suicide after allegedly being upset over the loss he incurred while playing online game 'Rummy' near Vaniyambadi. Police said Aanandhan (30) allegedly lost lakhs of money in the game and was rebuked by family. Upset over the loss, he ended his life.

(Get rid of suicidal thoughts, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or Tata Institute of Social Sciences - 02225521111)