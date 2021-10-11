STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Woman robbed of six sovereigns at gunpoint near Chennai

The victim, Indira, was on her way to a relative's house and was waiting for a bus near the Sriperumbudur tollgate when the incident took place.

Published: 11th October 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

gun, firing

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A woman was robbed off her six-sovereign gold chain at gunpoint by two men near the Sriperumbudur tollgate at around 2 pm on Sunday. The victim, Indira, was on her way to a relative's house and was waiting for a bus when the incident took place. 

Police said, "On the pretext of seeking directions they threatened her with a gun. When she raised an alarm, the passersby tried to nab the suspects. The men opened fire in the air and threatened to shoot anyone who followed them and escaped with the chain in a bike."

A police patrol team which was in the vicinity chased the suspects. To escape being caught, the men jumped into a lake and drones were deployed to locate their whereabouts, said the police. Indira said that both men were wearing masks, and they appeared to be North Indians.

Based on her complaint, a special team has been formed to nab them. Police are also sifting through CCTV footage to check for the bike’s registration number.

Man ends life Tirupattur

A private firm employee died by suicide after allegedly being upset over the loss he incurred while playing online game 'Rummy' near Vaniyambadi. Police said Aanandhan (30) allegedly lost lakhs of money in the game and was rebuked by family. Upset over the loss, he ended his life. 

(Get rid of suicidal thoughts, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or Tata Institute of Social Sciences - 02225521111)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Chennai robbery Sriperumbudur tollgate
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp