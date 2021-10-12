First year engineering class to begin in TN from October 25

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: First year engineering classes will begin from October 25, said Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi on Monday, adding the ongoing counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) will conclude on October 17.

He said this year’s engineering admissions are better than previous ones and hoped seats won’t remain vacant this year. In two counselling rounds, over 31,000 students were admitted to engineering colleges – around 10,000 more than last year’s figures. Two more rounds of counselling are left, the minister told media at the secretariat.

He said measures would be taken to fill seats at Anna University. Every year, engineering seats at the university fall vacant when hundreds leave engineering to study medicine after getting selected in NEET. “To fill vacant seats in top colleges after medical counselling, the TNEA will hold a separate counselling this year,” Ponmudi said.

He warned of strict action if any private engineering college is found collecting fees from students enrolled in their colleges under the newly introduced 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students. Even their accreditation would be revoked, he said.