STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

FarCry 6: There’s a lot to do here

There’s too much to unpack here. In the story, I am Dani Rojas, a war-hardened guerrilla fighting for the right side of a revolution.

Published: 13th October 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: FarCry 6 is like a Kamal Haasan movie. You watch it to see the actor, but find that he’s also singing, directing, producing, doing his own stunts, and donning multiple roles in the movie, all simultaneously. FarCry 6 is the quintessential massive triple-A category game that does everything. It is like Hotel California, holding you in with its piercing promise of more. It is a game that is jealous of what every other good game does, and so it tells you that it will do it too, so you won’t have to play any other game, ever.

There’s too much to unpack here. In the story, I am Dani Rojas, a war-hardened guerrilla fighting for the right side of a revolution. I learn that Anton Castillo is an evil dictator in the fictional country of Yara, and we don’t like him. In just the first few hours, the game introduced me to a dozen characters and all their independent plotlines. I forget all of this immediately when I meet my first Amigo: Guapo.

As I mentioned earlier, the game does everything. The world is huge, and open for exploration. There are skill upgrades, weapon upgrades, and campsite upgrades possible. The game has an online co-op mode, because it’s more fun liberating Yara with friends. There are in-game games — I played Dominoes for the first time, and it’s such a fun breather! There are hundreds of side missions, which can be uncovered by sneakily reading letters. Every new character brings with them multiple quests that provide several advantages. There are strongholds to be defeated, and regions to free. In this universe of choices, it’s hard to choose a path. What’s worse is that each path comes in a package deal with fresh enemies to defeat.

But this all gets easier with the Amigos. Guapo was my first Amigo. He is a snazzily dressed, adventurous and loyal friend. He is also a crocodile. After Guapo, I met Chorizo. Chorizo is not the popular food item, but his cuteness is edible. When I lost track of the game’s storyline, I decided that the path I would pursue would be the path that leads me to all the Amigos in FarCry. They are by far the most reliable and helpful allies that can accompany us in combat. They are also the best, because they are always up for a friendly head pat.

I rate it a 7/7 for the amigos in FarCry, and for the hundred hours of gameplay with them at my side. The game is best played on the latest gencon - soles, or a high-performance PC.

Anusha Ganapathi

@quofles

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp