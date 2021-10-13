FarCry 6: There’s a lot to do here

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: FarCry 6 is like a Kamal Haasan movie. You watch it to see the actor, but find that he’s also singing, directing, producing, doing his own stunts, and donning multiple roles in the movie, all simultaneously. FarCry 6 is the quintessential massive triple-A category game that does everything. It is like Hotel California, holding you in with its piercing promise of more. It is a game that is jealous of what every other good game does, and so it tells you that it will do it too, so you won’t have to play any other game, ever.

There’s too much to unpack here. In the story, I am Dani Rojas, a war-hardened guerrilla fighting for the right side of a revolution. I learn that Anton Castillo is an evil dictator in the fictional country of Yara, and we don’t like him. In just the first few hours, the game introduced me to a dozen characters and all their independent plotlines. I forget all of this immediately when I meet my first Amigo: Guapo.

As I mentioned earlier, the game does everything. The world is huge, and open for exploration. There are skill upgrades, weapon upgrades, and campsite upgrades possible. The game has an online co-op mode, because it’s more fun liberating Yara with friends. There are in-game games — I played Dominoes for the first time, and it’s such a fun breather! There are hundreds of side missions, which can be uncovered by sneakily reading letters. Every new character brings with them multiple quests that provide several advantages. There are strongholds to be defeated, and regions to free. In this universe of choices, it’s hard to choose a path. What’s worse is that each path comes in a package deal with fresh enemies to defeat.

But this all gets easier with the Amigos. Guapo was my first Amigo. He is a snazzily dressed, adventurous and loyal friend. He is also a crocodile. After Guapo, I met Chorizo. Chorizo is not the popular food item, but his cuteness is edible. When I lost track of the game’s storyline, I decided that the path I would pursue would be the path that leads me to all the Amigos in FarCry. They are by far the most reliable and helpful allies that can accompany us in combat. They are also the best, because they are always up for a friendly head pat.

I rate it a 7/7 for the amigos in FarCry, and for the hundred hours of gameplay with them at my side. The game is best played on the latest gencon - soles, or a high-performance PC.

Anusha Ganapathi

@quofles

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)